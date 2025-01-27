Manchester United manager's brutal dig at Marcus Rashford: 'Will pick 63-year-old goalkeeping coach over him'

Manchester United returned to winning ways as the Red Devils defeated Fulham in the Premier League. As a result, the club has now moved to the 12th point in the standings, and this win comes as a major respite for under-fire manager Ruben Amorim. Despite the win, there is no dearth of controversies surrounding the club and its management. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said he would rather give his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital a place on the bench than Marcus Rashford. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)

Manchester United boss Ruben is in the middle of a huge controversy after he didn't mince his words to make his opinion about striker Marcus Rashford known to the world.

The manager said he would rather give a place on the bench to his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, than Marcus Rashford because of the latter's lack of training.

For the uninitiated, Marcus Rashford has not been named in Manchester United's matchday squad for the past six weeks. He has not played for the Red Devils since December 12.

“It’s always the same reason – the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail,” Amorim told reporters when asked why Rashford was not available for the tie against Fulham.

“If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player," he added.

'We miss pace on the bench'

Ruben further said that the bench lacks pace but he would not put Marcus Rashford there because he has not been giving his maximum everyday.

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day," said Amorim.

The January Transfer window will close on February 3, and Marcus Rashford's future remains unclear. As per reports, there has been interest shown in the striker from Saudi Arabia and Monaco, but no confirmation of an official bid.

The striker is only a year and a half into a lucrative contract, reportedly worth nearly $400,000 a week.

Rashford recently congratulated the club after United's 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League.