Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Premier League: The Gunners look to test new-look United in their season opener

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Premier League: The Premier League is back for a brand new season, and it’s a gigantic encounter on the opening weekend to kick-start things early on in 2025/26. Two fierce rivals in red meet at Old Trafford in Manchester, where a team stuttering after their worst season in 50 years faces a team with continued dreams and aspirations of lifting their first league title in 20. It’s Manchester United vs Arsenal, it’s the return of the Premier League, and it’s a mouth-watering clash to well and truly get the season underway....Read More

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for three seasons in a row now, first to Manchester City twice and lastly to Liverpool this season just gone by. Mikel Arteta and his men have been there or thereabouts for three full seasons, and the concern they have heading into the new season is that they might just run out of steam: keeping a team going with the same energy and motivation isn’t easy for such a long period of time.

The good news is that they are still a team chock full of quality, and the additions of players such as Victor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi only make them more well-rounded, more dangerous in terms of how they can score goals and do damage. But as far as summer transfer business goes, it is difficult to look past what an upgrade the overhauled Man United seem to have on their hands.

Two of the best players in the League from the last couple of years join the Red Devils, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo elevating the floor of a team that quite simply HAS to improve after a dismal 15th place finish last season. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for United last season, but these additions, a healthier team, and another strong young striker in Benjamin Sesko means Ruben Amorim has more tools at his disposal to craft this team in his image. Whether he is the man to bring glory back to the red side of Manchester is still a big question mark.

United are the home team, and have the better of the most recent results against Arsenal, but given where they are in their development as teams, Arsenal do go in as slight favourites for this contest. But United know how it is to turn up for these big games. A massive momentum and confidence boost for any team that can pull off a win today, in what feels like the real start of the Premier League season.