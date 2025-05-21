Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Man Utd vs Spurs

It’s all or nothing when Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur face off in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Bilbao. Both teams have endured disastrous Premier League campaigns, currently reeling at 16th and 17th respectively, and face the threat of missing out on European football altogether, unless they win this final. Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming(AFP)

Victory not only offers a trophy but a golden ticket to next season’s Champions League, bringing financial rewards, prestige, and a chance at redemption. For United coach Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag mid-season, it’s a last shot to salvage a turbulent spell marked by 18 Premier League losses; a club record. Amorim admits a win won’t erase the pain of the season, but believes it could shift external perception and aid in rebuilding.

Tottenham, meanwhile, haven’t lifted silverware since 2008, and their 21 league defeats this season mark a new low. Coach Ange Postecoglou, in his second year, sees this as a vital chance to finally deliver on Spurs’ long-unfulfilled potential. “We’ve had top players and managers—it’s something else that needs to change,” he said.

Beyond the emotional stakes, the financial pull is huge. For United, the injection of funds under new ownership would be crucial, while Spurs chase an elusive sense of identity and success.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final take place?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final will take place on Thursday, May 22. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final take place?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final takes place at the San Memes Stadium in Bilbao.

Which channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final 2024-25 fixture will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.