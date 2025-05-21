Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Man Utd vs Spurs

ByHT Sports Desk
May 21, 2025 12:42 PM IST

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming: Check full details on when and where to watch Man Utd vs Spurs Final match.

It’s all or nothing when Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur face off in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Bilbao. Both teams have endured disastrous Premier League campaigns, currently reeling at 16th and 17th respectively, and face the threat of missing out on European football altogether, unless they win this final.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming(AFP)
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming(AFP)

Victory not only offers a trophy but a golden ticket to next season’s Champions League, bringing financial rewards, prestige, and a chance at redemption. For United coach Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag mid-season, it’s a last shot to salvage a turbulent spell marked by 18 Premier League losses; a club record. Amorim admits a win won’t erase the pain of the season, but believes it could shift external perception and aid in rebuilding.

Tottenham, meanwhile, haven’t lifted silverware since 2008, and their 21 league defeats this season mark a new low. Coach Ange Postecoglou, in his second year, sees this as a vital chance to finally deliver on Spurs’ long-unfulfilled potential. “We’ve had top players and managers—it’s something else that needs to change,” he said.

Beyond the emotional stakes, the financial pull is huge. For United, the injection of funds under new ownership would be crucial, while Spurs chase an elusive sense of identity and success.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final take place?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final will take place on Thursday, May 22. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final take place?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final takes place at the San Memes Stadium in Bilbao.

Which channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Europa League Final 2024-25 fixture will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Man Utd vs Spurs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On