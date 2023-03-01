Meghalaya, Karnataka set up Santosh Trophy final clash in Saudi

Riyadh: First-time semi-finalists Meghalaya stunned eight-time champions Punjab 2-1 on Wednesday to enter the final of the Santosh Trophy national football championship, whose final stage is being played in the Saudia Arabian capital.

Taken out of the country for the first time, the 68,000-seater King Fahd International Stadium saw 100-odd spectators turn up while Bollywood music blared from the speakers.

Punjab took the lead in the 16th minute through Paramjit Singh before Figo Syndai equalised for Meghalaya in the 36th minute. Sheen Stevensen Sohktung clinched it for his enterprising side by scoring one minute into second half added time, outpacing his markers and shooting from the top of the box.

Meghalaya will face Karnataka, who upset Services 3-1 in the second semi-final to enter the Santosh Trophy final for the first time in 47 years. Robin Yadav (43’), Ankith (45+1) and M Sunil Kumar (77’) scored for the winners after Bikash Thapa had put Services ahead in the 40th minute.

Despite missing some key players including strikers Rohit Sheikh and Deepu Kala, Punjab were seen holding the upperhand due to experience and physical superiority. Meghalaya though had promised to "play like tigers" and did just that, dominating early possession and pressing fearlessly.

In the second minute, Meghalaya sliced through Punjab's defence down the left and it required a full-stretch dive from Punjab goalkeeper Shamsher Singh to keep out the attempt. Donald Diengdoh then dispossessed a defender and let go a 35-yard shot that glanced off the crossbar. Punjab found their first chance immediately after, but Deepak Kumar fluffed the header.

Punjab though kept pushing and were rewarded in the 16th minute following a corner. The kick taken by Bhupinder Singh was punched by Meghalaya goalkeeper Rajat Paul only for the ball to land between Punjab midfielders Paramjit Singh and Deepak Kumar. Paramjit powered a clean strike to the keeper’s right.

Meghalaya were undaunted. Sheen’s shot from the centre of the penalty box was headed away but Allen Camper's curling freekick in the 36th minute was not dealt with properly by Shamsher and Figo Syndai was at hand to score. Meghalaya almost took the lead in first half injury time when Sheen moved down the left and crossed, but Gurtej dealt with the danger.

The second half was more attritional with neither side going all-out. Meghalaya impressed with their discipline, keeping the shape and building attacks. A 77th minute header by Donald Diengdoh was saved by Shamsher, but the relentless Meghalaya clinched it when Donald’s pass found Sheen, whose left-footer sent Meghalaya into their maiden final. He broke into the famous 'Siuu' celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo as Meghalaya added another fine chapter to their growing football story.

On the match eve, the organisers had assured a decent turnout, but the stadium largely bore a deserted look with volunteers far outnumbering the slow trickle of spectators. Eventually, just about 100 turned up despite tickets being priced at Saudi Riyal 5 and SR 10 for both matches.

"It's not a problem. This being a working day, a low turnout was expected. We are hoping for more people to turn up for the final, which is on Saturday. We are also spreading awareness about the matches among the Indian community through our social channels," Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said.

The Indian embassy has been in touch with local schools to get students to fill up the stands and Saturday's final expects much larger attendance.

“We didn't expect all of India to turn up... These are just baby steps and our primary goal is to build Saudi-India football collaboration,” All India Football Federation secretary-general Shaji Prabhakaran said.

