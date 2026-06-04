Mexico's moment of truth: Can El Tri deliver on home soil at 2026 FIFA World Cup?

As co-hosts alongside the United States and Canada, Mexico have the rare opportunity to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup largely in front of its own fans. The tournament will begin at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. But for Mexico, the question is whether this generation can turn home advantage into a historic run. Mexico open their World Cup campaign against South Africa. (X)

El Tri's World Cup history is filled with consistent displays, but also plenty of frustration. They have regularly reached the knockout stages over the past few World Cups, but the Round of 16 has proved a wall. Their best performance remains the quarter-final appearances in 1970 and 1986, both on home soil. Mexican fans will hope history repeats itself.

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They have Javier Aguirre at the helm, who has returned for a third spell in charge. He led them at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups. For the upcoming tournament, he has assembled a squad with a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to become the first Mexican player to appear at six World Cups at the age of 40. Alongside him, skipper Edson Alvarez will be key in midfield, with Raul Jimenez a crucial figure in attack.

All eyes will also be on 25-year-old Santiago Giminez. He has long been viewed as Mexico's face of their next generation. Meanwhile, the likes of Julian Quinones, Alexis Vega and Orbelin Pineda will provide Mexico with creativity and pace in the final third. Defenders Johan Vazquez and Cesar Montes are expected to form the backbone to provide stability. At just 17, Gilberto Mora has also been selected and could become one of the breakout stars in the tournament.

It looks like Mexico will have a straightforward affair in Group A. They open their campaign against South Africa, before facing South Korea and Czechia.

Mexico - Group A fixtures Mexico vs South Africa, June 12, Mexico City

Mexico vs South Korea, June 19, Zapopan

Czechia vs Mexico, June 25, Mexico City

Mexico squad - 2026 FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Raúl Rangel, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Jesús Gallardo, Israel Reyes, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vázquez, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders: Gilberto Mora, Edson Álvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Brian Gutiérrez, Obed Vargas, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, Erik Lira, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado

Forwards: Armando González, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Alexis Vega