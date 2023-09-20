MLS terminates CF Montreal player’s contract amid fake name and punching row: Report

The Major League Soccer (MLS) has decided to terminate midfielder Matko Miljevic’s contract after the CF Montreal footballer allegedly played in an amateur league under a false name. MLS stated that Miljevic was "engaging in conduct detrimental to the league and violating his standard player agreement.” CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic(USA TODAY Sports)

Quebec sports blog Dans Les Coulisses had earlier reported that Matko Miljevic was found to be playing in the Ligue Quebecoise de Soccer Calcetto (QCSL) using a false name. Miljevic reportedly opted for such a move due to frustration over a lack of adequate game time in MLS. A good friend of Miljevic had reportedly invited him to join the league.

Miljevic’s QCSL outing, however, did not turn out to be quite fruitful. According to media reports, he was banned for life from the league because of punching another footballer in the face during a game.

It is being learnt that Miljevic had taken part in three games for his friend's team in the amateur league. Participating in any other tournament other than MLS is understood to be a violation of the standard player contract. The 22-year-old reportedly recorded six goals and two assists having played three matches in QCSL. Six of his eight goal contributions are understood to have come from the same fixture.

CF Montreal manager Hernan Losada said that the MLS team were aware of the allegations levelled against Matko Miljevic.

"We were made aware of the situation, and there is an open investigation into this matter. Matko will not be in training until everything is resolved. The people who need to make decisions will make them, but it's not for me to give my opinion while we're in the middle of an investigation,” Losada was quoted as saying by ESPN.

A product of the Boca Juniors academy, Matko Miljevic had represented the United States of America U-20 and U-16 sides. He joined CF Montreal on a free transfer in 2021. Since then, he has made 45 appearances for the MLS outfit. Miljevic has three goals under his belt in CF Montreal jersey.

Miljevic did not get much game time this season. He is understood to have received regular playing time of around 124 minutes in eight MLS matches till now this season. Eight of those league appearances came as a substitute.

Matko Miljevic made his MLS debut in 2021. He has two goals and as many assists to his name having played 35 matches in the MLS so far. Miljevic made his last CF Montreal appearance against Columbus Crew in MLS earlier this month. Coming off the bench in the 66th minute Miljevic did provide an assist but he could not avoid his side’s defeat in that clash. CF Montreal had to face a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew.

