Mohamed Salah not going anywhere, signs contract extension with Liverpool: 'He's staying'

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is going nowhere as he has signed a contract extension with the Reds. For months, it was being speculated that the right winger will be leaving the club, who are the hot favourites to win the Premier League 2024-25 season. However, all rumours were ended by Liverpool on Friday, confirming Salah's future course. Mohamed Salah signs contract extension with Liverpool.(REUTERS)

Salah's new contract will keep him with Liverpool beyond the 2024-25 season. Since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017, the forward has cemented his position as a Liverpool legend.

In the 2024-25 season, Salah has been on a golden run for Liverpool, scoring 32 goals in just 45 appearances in all competitions, 27 of which have come in the Premier League.

Apart from scoring goals, Salah also features in 22 assists for his teammates this season.

In total, Salah, 32, has scored 243 goals for Liverpool in 394 appearances across all competitions. He is the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before, also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," Salah told Liverpool's official website.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career," he added.

Salah, the maverick man for Liverpool

For the uninitiated, Salah had helped Liverpool to the Champions League win in 2019. He also helped the club to a first Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.

During his stay at Anfield, he has also won the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

He has been named Player of the Year two times by his fellow professionals and football writers.

Salah is currently at the joint-fifth position in the all-time standings for Premier League goals. He currently has 184 goals to his name.