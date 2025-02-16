Menu Explore
Mohamed Salah penalty seals victory for Premier League leader Liverpool against Wolverhampton

AP |
Feb 16, 2025 10:02 PM IST

Premier League: Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton 2-1 on Sunday. 

Liverpool restored its seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton on Sunday. But Arne Slot's team had to hold off a fightback from relegation-threatened Wolves at Anfield, which included a brilliant long-range goal from Matheus Cunha.

Premier League: Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton 2-1 on Sunday. (REUTERS)
Premier League: Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton 2-1 on Sunday. (REUTERS)

First-half strikes from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured the win for Liverpool and ensured it maintained its advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target after the break as Wolves dominated the chances.

Diaz bundled the ball over the line from close range in the 15th minute to give the home team the lead. And Salah doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 37th after Diaz was brought down.

It was the Egypt international's 28th goal of an outstanding season.

But if the home crowd was expecting a routine victory against Wolves, it was anything but.

Cunha's drag-back and curled finish from around 20 yards (meters) in the 67th came after a sustained period of pressure from the visitors.

Before that Marshall Munetsi was denied when through on goal — it took a crucial block in front of goal from Jarell Quansah to prevent him from converting late on.

Tottenham hosts Manchester United later Sunday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
