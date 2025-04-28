Mohamed Salah throws shade at Jurgen Klopp with blunt Arne Slot statement: ‘He listened a lot, you can see the numbers’

Liverpool were at their brilliant best on Sunday, thrashing Tottenham 5-1 to clinch the 2024-25 Premier League title on Sunday, at Anfield. Mohamed Salah also scored a goal, to extend his lead in the Golden Boot race with 28 goals, six ahead of Alexander Isak. Mohamed Salah made an indirect dig at Jurgen Klopp while praising Arne Slot.

The ongoing season is also turning out to be Salah’s best campaign across all competitions since his debut for the Reds. Speaking after the win on Sunday, Salah praised new manager Arne Slot’s impact in what was also an indirect dig at Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp left Liverpool after last season and handpicked Slot as his successor. During his successful tenure as Liverpool head coach, Klopp also reportedly had some clashes with Salah, as the Egyptian attacker prefers to avoid defensive duties.

‘You can see the numbers’: Mohamed Salah

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “You can see the numbers. Now I don't have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. I said 'as long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively', so I am glad that I did.”

“He listened a lot and you can see the numbers. When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that you can create chances as well,” he added.

Salah also recently signed a contract extension with Liverpool, putting an end to rumours of him leaving for Saudi Arabia. The rumours were especially intensified during Klopp’s reign.

Salah also had another thinly-veiled dig for Klopp, claiming that this win was better than the title success under Klopp. Klopp won his first and only Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2019-20 season.

“This is way better [than five years ago], 100 per cent... It feels more special with the fans, but I don’t want to take that from anyone. You have a different group now and a different manager. To show you’re able to do it again is something special,” he added.