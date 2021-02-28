Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot
Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the Indian Super League on Sunday to book a place in the coveted AFC Champions League next season.
Sergio Lobera's side comfortably won after first-half goals from Mourtada Fall (7th minute) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (39th).
Despite losing the top spot to Mumbai, ATK Mohun Bagan will still harbour hopes of salvaging their season with a second successive Hero ISL title.
Being the team with the most goals from set-pieces this season, Mumbai drew the first blood in a similar fashion, scoring with their first shot on target.Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick fell to an unmarked Fall, whose angular header gave Mumbai the lead.The Mariners took control of the game soon after conceding but were forced to make a substitution in the 19th minute with Prabir Das replacing the injured Sandesh Jinghan.
Chances were far and few in between after the opening goal but it was from another set-piece that Mumbai doubled their advantage. Hernan Santana's free-kick rattled the underside of the crossbar and Ogbeche pounced on the rebound, heading into an empty net.
Mumbai started the second-half bright, piling up pressure on the Bagan defence. The Mariners, on the other hand, hardly tested Mumbai keeper Amrinder Singh despite dominating possession after the break.
The crossbar proved unlucky for Bagan again, denying Prabir a goal around the hour mark. The substitute lined up a shot from a distance that beat Mumbai keeper Amrinder but the ball fizzled out after striking the frame.
Antonio Lopez Habas' side went all out in the closing stages of the game, hoping to script a comeback but Mumbai's backline stood firm, defending in numbers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
- Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC says it will cease operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylian Mbappe nets double as PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' away day blues continue as Verona earn draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have got talent, I needed time to show it, says Hyderabad FC’s Liston Colaco
- Young Goan talks about why he moved and how his first proper season in Indian Super League has gone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona sink Sevilla to keep title chase alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With NorthEast’s resurgence, Jamil makes a case for Indian coaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City win 20th straight game to lead EPL by 13 points
- City produced one of their sloppiest displays in recent months but emerged with its winning run intact.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Arsenal's usual story of struggle, a teenager provides some hope
- There have been a few positives to savour for the Arsenal fans, not least in the form of English teenager Bukayo Saka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City's Guardiola is the Heston Blumenthal of football says Moyes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We have got a very good structure of scouting and data at Sevilla: Monchi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox