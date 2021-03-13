Mumbai City FC player Amey Ranawade taken off in ambulance after possible head injury in ISL final
- Mumbai City FC right-back Amey Ranawade had to be taken away from the pitch in an ambulance after what looked like a head injury in first half stoppage time of the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Mumbai City FC right-back Amey Ranawade had to be taken away from the pitch in an ambulance after what looked like a head injury in first half stoppage time of the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Late in the first half, Ranawade and Bagan left back Subhasish Bose clashed near the touchline almost in front of the Mumbai City bench. Bose got up immediately but Ranawade didn't and immediately the Mumbai City bench and the players reacted exhorting for medical personnel to step in. The cameras moved away from Ranawade on the ground but their were images of Bagan's Manvir Singh praying as was Mumbai left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.
Tiri covered his face in his shirt and for the time Ranawade was treated, rivalries were forgotten. Tiri and Hernan Santana were seen talking to each other and Bagan's medical personnel were seen helping their counterparts from the league and Mumbai. After over five minutes, cheers went up as Ranawade stood up possibly after a concussion. And immediately slipped.
Ranawade was almost forced into the ambulance and referee Tejas Nagvenkar blew an end to the half which had three minutes of added time.
The match was locked at 1-1 after the first half. Bagan had taken the lead through David Williams in the 18th minute but Mumbai drew level through a Tiri own goal, the Spaniard's second of the season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan to win first-ever ISL title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City's Ranawade taken off in ambulance after possible head injury
- Mumbai City FC right-back Amey Ranawade had to be taken away from the pitch in an ambulance after what looked like a head injury in first half stoppage time of the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea held 0-0 by Leeds, 10 EPL games unbeaten with Tuchel
- It was another clean sheet for Tuchel’s team, which has conceded only two goals since he replaced Frank Lampard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL 2020-21 Final, Highlights: Mumbai City beat Mohun Bagan to win maiden title
- ISL 2020-21 final highlights: A late goal from Bipin Singh helped Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to win their first ISL title.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer impressed by Manvir, Colaco and Vignesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal will soon see best of Partey, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lascelles rescues Newcastle with late equaliser against Villa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL Final: Counter-attacking Bagan take on Mumbai's possession game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL Final: Manvir Singh, two good feet and an eye for goal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From bit player to key forward, the rise of Bipin Singh
- The Manipuri winger, who has mostly been employed on the left flank for most of his career, has become a regular fixture in a league-winning Mumbai City side playing in more of a floating role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
- The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox