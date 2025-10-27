Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne unlikely to play again this year after suffering hamstring injury

AFP |
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 07:46 pm IST

Serie A leaders Napoli could be without Kevin De Bruyne until early 2026.

Serie A leaders Napoli could be without Kevin De Bruyne until early 2026 after the club confirmed he had suffered a hamstring injury.

Serie A leaders Napoli could be without Kevin De Bruyne until early 2026.(REUTERS)
Serie A leaders Napoli could be without Kevin De Bruyne until early 2026.(REUTERS)

The former Manchester City midfielder was hurt while scoring a penalty in his team's 3-1 home victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

After converting his spot kick, the 34-year-old Belgian froze and clutched his right thigh before limping off the field with the help of the club's medical staff.

It was De Bruyne's fourth league goal of his first season in Italy since moving from City in the close season. He had already scored twice from the penalty spot and once with a free kick.

"Kevin De Bruyne underwent tests which revealed that he has a large-scale lesion in the biceps femoris of his right thigh," Napoli said in a statement.

"The player has already begun his rehabilitation," the club added, without providing further details.

Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport reported that De Bruyne is not expected to play again this year, dealing a blow to Napoli's hopes of retaining the Italian league title.

Napoli, who face Lecce on Tuesday, are top on goal difference but have the same number of points as second-placed AS Roma.

Follow Us On