Nations League: Pavlidis brace helps Greece seal famous 2-1 win vs England

Reuters |
Oct 11, 2024 11:42 AM IST

After their against England, Greece are on top of their Nations League Group B2 table with a maximum nine points.

Greece beat England for the first time as Vangelis Pavlidis struck twice in a deserved 2-1 victory in Nations League Group B2 at Wembley on Thursday. Pavlidis gave his side the lead early in the second half with a clinical finish and the visitors had three other goals ruled out against a disjointed England side.

Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate.(Action Images via Reuters)
Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate.(Action Images via Reuters)

Jude Bellingham looked to have rescued England when he fired in an 87th-minute equaliser through but there was another twist as the outstanding Pavlidis popped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time to shoot past Jordan Pickford from close range.

Victory put Greece top of the table with a maximum nine points while England's first defeat under stand-in manager Lee Carsley left them second with six points.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
