UEFA Euro 2024, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Simons, Guler key as NED face TUR in blockbuster quarter-final

UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Aiming for a place in the semi-finals, Netherlands take on Turkey in their UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final fixture, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Dutch cruised to an easy 3-0 win vs Romania, courtesy of a goal from Cody Gakpo and a Donyell Malen brace. Meanwhile, Turkey beat Austria 2-1, as Merih Demiral bagged a brace....Read More
The Dutch were shaky in the group stage, where they lost to Austria and drew to France. But they have found some form now and were impressive vs Romania. Meanwhile, Turkey are the dark horses and beat in-form Austria. Speaking ahead of the match, Turkey's Dutch-borh Ferdi Kadioglu, “The Netherlands must certainly be afraid of us. If you look at how much energy we put into a match. We also created dangerous chances and we played well defensively. We fought super hard. We also have the 12th man with the fans.”
It will also be a face-off between Xavi Simons and Arda Guler. Both have been their side's key players during counter-attacks and could be the difference makers.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Turkish supporters on their way for the Euro match have been making nationalistic hand gestures, which saw a Turkish player banned from the game. Berlin police said on X on Saturday that the gesture was “massively shown” by the fans and they had therefore stopped their march and asked them to stop making it. Fans were asked to make their own way as individuals to the game – as long as they had a ticket for it.
“When a lot of people are doing this gesture, it becomes a political demonstration and a football march is not political demonstration,” police spokesperson Valeska Jakubowski told The Associated Press.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Netherlands (4-3-3)
Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Tijjani Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Jerdy Schouten; Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo
Coach: Ronald Koeman (NED)
Turkey (4-2-3-1)
Mert Gunok; Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Kaan Ayhan; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu (capt), Kenan Yildiz; Arda Guler
Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Turkey have progressed to the quarters of a major tournament for the fourth time after Euro 2000, 2002 World Cup, Euro 2008. They reaches the semis of 2002 World Cup and Euro 2008.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: The last two matches between both sides has seen a combined 13 goals (6.5 per game), with Turkey winning 4-2 in March 2021 and Netherlands claiming a 6-1 victory in September 2021, both in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: The Dutch and Turkey have faced each other 15 times, with Netherlands leading 6-4 and four matches have ended as draws. But this is also their first meeting in a major tournament.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between Netherlands and Turkey in Berlin. Stay tuned folks!