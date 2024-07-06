UEFA Euro 2024, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Simons, Guler key as NED face TUR in blockbuster quarter-final

UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Netherlands vs Turkey Live Score: Aiming for a place in the semi-finals, Netherlands take on Turkey in their UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final fixture, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Dutch cruised to an easy 3-0 win vs Romania, courtesy of a goal from Cody Gakpo and a Donyell Malen brace. Meanwhile, Turkey beat Austria 2-1, as Merih Demiral bagged a brace....Read More

The Dutch were shaky in the group stage, where they lost to Austria and drew to France. But they have found some form now and were impressive vs Romania. Meanwhile, Turkey are the dark horses and beat in-form Austria. Speaking ahead of the match, Turkey's Dutch-borh Ferdi Kadioglu, “The Netherlands must certainly be afraid of us. If you look at how much energy we put into a match. We also created dangerous chances and we played well defensively. We fought super hard. We also have the 12th man with the fans.”

It will also be a face-off between Xavi Simons and Arda Guler. Both have been their side's key players during counter-attacks and could be the difference makers.