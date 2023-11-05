Newcastle consign Arsenal to first loss in Premier League as contentious Gordon goal earns 1-0 win

Newcastle handed Arsenal its first Premier League loss of the season by claiming a 1-0 win on Saturday through Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal that survived a long VAR check for three possible infringements. Newcastle United's English defender #06 Jamaal Lascelles (R) celebrates on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal (AFP)

A scrappy, niggly game was settled by a contentious goal in the 64th minute from Gordon, who slammed home a finish from close range after Arsenal defender Gabriel failed to clear under pressure from Joelinton.

There was a video review for the ball being out of play in the buildup, a possible foul on Gabriel and also offside, leaving the home fans incensed. The goal stood, however, and Newcastle held on in the face of late Arsenal pressure.

Tottenham is now the only unbeaten team remaining in the top flight ahead of its game against Chelsea on Monday.

Chances were few and far between at St. James’ Park, with the crowd mostly livened up by clashes between players – none more so than after Kai Havertz took out Sean Longstaff with a dangerous sliding tackle near the sideline. Havertz was booked, but so were three Newcastle players following their angry reactions.

Third-place Arsenal came closest when Declan Rice headed wide just before the goal.

Saudi-controlled Newcastle moved up to sixth place and is seven points behind leader Manchester City.

