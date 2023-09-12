Not Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann names player who should win Ballon d’Or

With Ballon d'Or being one of the most trending queries in the world of football, French forward Antoine Griezmann has decided to provide some clarity with a cheeky response. And the answer is, “Me. I should win it.” Griezmann recorded the most number of goal involvements during the last La Liga campaign, striking the net 15 times and providing 17 assists in 38 games. French player Antoine Griezmann talks to the media at a press conference(AP)

In a recent press conference, reporters asked Griezmann about who he thought would lift the biggest individual award of the season -- Haaland or Messi? The Atletico Madrid forward's reaction was hilarious, reminding the reporters that he, too, was among the 30 players nominated for the award. Griezmann did acknowledge Haaland’s swashbuckling form for Manchester City last season.

He, however, thought Messi and Mbappe’s performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup would keep them a step ahead of the Norwegian star in the Ballon d’Or race. “If not me, then Messi or Mbappé. Haaland had a great season, but it's a World Cup year, you know?”

Griezmann had a brilliant year for his country and club. He was spotted serving a different role in the French forward line during the World Cup campaign in Qatar. Apart from assisting the other forwards, Griezmann was seen falling back to the midfield to take on defensive responsibilities on several occasions. Despite putting up a commendable performance, the 32-year-old failed to register a single goal in the marquee tournament.

Griezzman also showcased his A-game during the 2022-23 La Liga season, helping Atletico Madrid register a top-three finish. He recorded the most number of goal involvements in the campaign, striking the net 15 times and providing 17 assists in 38 league games.

For many, Messi is expected to take home his record-extending 8th Ballon d’Or award this year after guiding Argentina to World Cup glory last December, ending a 28-year wait. The Argentine captain scored seven goals and recorded three assists in seven matches in Qatar. He is expected to face stiff competition from Haaland in the Ballon d’Or race. The Premier League star netted 52 goals in 53 appearances last season, inspiring Manchester City to a historic treble.

The France Football magazine, earlier on September 6, released a list of footballers shortlisted for the coveted accolade. French football will announce the name of the Ballon d’Or winner on October 30 during a glittery ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON