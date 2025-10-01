STOCKHOLM — Veteran Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen announced his retirement from international soccer after being told by coach Jon Dahl Tomasson he was no longer going to be the first-choice pick. Olsen quits Sweden's national team after falling out with coach Tomasson

The 35-year-old Olsen made a big mistake leading to a goal for Slovenia in Sweden’s 2-2 draw in Ljubljana last month in World Cup qualifying.

Olsen started the 2-0 loss to Kosovo four days later, for his 79th appearance for Sweden, but the Swedish soccer federation announced Tuesday that he was ending his international career with immediate effect.

In an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet published Wednesday, Olsen — who now plays for Malmö after leaving Aston Villa over the summer — said his decision to retire from international duty will stand while Tomasson continues to be coach because he is “a leader that I didn’t want to work under.”

Olsen said in the interview Tomasson told him last month he was Sweden's No. 1 goalkeeper but that he has since been informed by the coach it was no longer the case.

Tomasson was scheduled to announce on Wednesday his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Kosovo, with Viktor Johansson potentially taking over as first-choice goalkeeper.

Olsen, who played for Sweden for 10 years, said in a statement issued by the federation that it was a “great honor to represent my country and I have always felt great support from our supporters.”

National team manager Stefan Pettersson said it was “sad” that Olsen has chosen to retire and that he “meant a huge amount” to the Sweden team.

