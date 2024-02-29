Paul Pogba’s football career all but over as Juventus superstar handed 4-year ban after failed doping test

Juventus superstar Paul Pogba has been reportedly handed a four-year suspension from football on Thursday. The former Manchester United midfielder was provisionally suspended in September for testing positive for testosterone. Italy's sports prosecutors had requested a 4-year ban for France's World Cup winner over the doping allegations against the playmaker. Pogba was suspended in September after Juventus recorded a 3-0 win over Udinese in the Italian Serie A opener. Juventus' French midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after being tackled(AFP)

Pogba's anti-doping hearing was shifted from January 18 to an unspecified date, and Italy's anti-doping tribunal also accepted the demands from the French midfielder's lawyers. Earlier, Pogba's representatives refused to comment about the anti-doping hearing. Following the hearing at the NADO tribunal in Rome, Pogba was already tipped to face a lengthy ban from football. In December, anti-doping prosecutors sought a maximum 4-year ban for the Juventus midfielder.

Pogba could have reduced his requested ban in half if the former Manchester United star demonstrated that he did not intentionally dope. The Juventus playmaker would have only been suspended for a few months if he had been successful in proving that the banned substance was taken out of competition. According to news agency AFP, Pogba's camp asserted that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor the Frenchman consulted in the United States. Pogba can appeal against the decision at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Pogba’s football career all but over

The four-year ban for Juventus star Pogba could end the career of the FIFA World Cup winner. The 30-year-old scored for Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the 4-2 win over Luka Modric's Croatia in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Pogba has won 178 caps for Juventus from 2012-16. Bothered by injuries ever since the Frenchman re-joined Juventus from Manchester United, Pogba missed the 2022 World Cup due to a knee injury. Pogba played two matches for Juventus this season. In the previous season, Pogba only appeared for six Serie A games for Bianconeri.