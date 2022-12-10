‘Portugal has already won’: Cristiano Ronaldo hails fans' support ahead of quarter-final vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup

Portugal football team are scheduled to take on Morocco in the quarter-final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. During their campaign at the tournament, star-studded Portugal lost one match in the group stage to South Korea. But they secured the top spot in Group H having won against Uruguay and Ghana. In the round of 16, they won over Switzerland by 6-1 and stormed into the quarter-final.

Ahead of the important quarter-final match, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and hailed the immense support of the fans that the team has received in the tournament. He appealed Portugal fans to keep supporting the team and promised to repay them with victories.

"There is a World Cup that Portugal has already won: that of the fans! The support and affection we have felt from so many Portuguese people (and not only!) here in Qatar, so far from our homeland, is incredible. Continue to support us in good and bad times, we will do everything to repay you with victories! Strength," posted Ronaldo.

Há um Mundial que Portugal já ganhou: o dos adeptos! Incrível o apoio e o carinho que temos sentido de tantos portugueses (e não só!) aqui no Catar, tão longe da nossa pátria. Continuem a apoiar nos bons e nos maus momentos, tudo faremos para retribuir com vitórias! Força,🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LKSTQ9W3FB — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 9, 2022

The 37-year-old is currently embroiled in a controversy after not being part of Portugal's starting XI against Switzerland in the round of 16. Reports were published in the media that Ronaldo had a rift with manager Fernando Santos on the issue and he had threatened to leave the Portugal national team and head home. Later, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) refuted the claims made in media and issued a statement.

“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team," the statement read.

