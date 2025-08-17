Premier League 2025: Sunderland crush West Ham 3-0 in dream return; Dan Ballard shines on debut

Sunderland announced their Premier League return in emphatic style with a 3-0 win over West Ham, sending the Stadium of Light into raptures. After years of frustration in the lower leagues, the Black Cats looked sharp, organized, and clinical against a toothless Hammers side. This is Sunderland's first Premier League win since 2017(X/@SunderlandAFC)

The breakthrough came on 61 minutes when Eliezer Mayenda met a superb Omar Alderete cross with a thunderous header to give Sunderland the lead, reported The Guardian. Dan Ballard, later named Player of the Match, doubled the advantage 12 minutes later with yet another commanding header before substitute Wilson Isidor wrapped things up in injury time.

Dan Ballard shines like a star on debut

For Ballard, the occasion was extra special. According to Sky Sports, he delivered a near-flawless defensive performance, and his headed goal sealed a clean-sheet victory on his Premier League debut.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ballard said it was the perfect start and added that he believes the team executed their game plan “really well”. “The new signings have added quality, but the spirit of this team is what got us promoted, and you saw that today,” he was quoted as saying.

The numbers reflected his dominance: no player won more aerial duels (10) or made more clearances (eight). Sky Sports’ Lewis Jones compared Ballard to ‘Concorde’ commanding the skies.

Granit Xhaka’s leadership and Habib Diarra’s energy

The Guardian report added that new captain Granit Xhaka marshalled the midfield with authority while Habib Diarra caused West Ham problems throughout with his pace and direct runs. Their composure in transition allowed Sunderland to nullify West Ham’s possession game and strike decisively when chances arose.

Manager Regis Le Bris, who was overseeing his first Premier League game, was full of praise. He was quoted in The Guardian that he is happy for the fans and that it was a strong performance against a tough side. Le Bris said, “We just have to enjoy this moment.”

Also read: Mohamed Salah breaks down in tears as Anfield sings for Diogo Jota right after injury-time goal in Premier League opener

Graham Potter’s Hammers Falter

A nightmare beginning for Graham Potter at West Ham. In contrast to a rather dominating 64% possession, the side hardly created much, managing just a mere 0.63 expected goals out of 11 shots, the Sky Sports report stated.

Potter was quoted as saying that the second half was not good enough, and the team did not perform the basics: defend their box. He said that although it was disappointing but they “must improve quickly”.

Reportedly, questions have begun arising on Potter’s system, which seems to be throttling Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Pagueta, West Ham’s two most creative outlets. Bereft of their trademark counter-attacking snap, the Hammers indeed looked blunt and frail.

Match Stats

Goals: Mayenda (61'), Ballard (73'), Isidor (90+2')

Possession: Sunderland 36.8% – West Ham 63.2%

Shots on Target: Sunderland 5 – West Ham 4

Corners: Sunderland 5 – West Ham 7

FAQs

Q1: Who scored for Sunderland against West Ham?

Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard, and Wilson Isidor.

Q2: Who was named Player of the Match?

Dan Ballard, for his goal and defensive dominance.

Q3: How many new signings started for Sunderland?

Seven new signings were handed starts, with Xhaka captaining the side.