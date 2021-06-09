Premier League Big Six reach settlement over Super League

The six English clubs that said they would join the European Super League will pay a combined 22 million pounds ($31 million) as "a gesture of goodwill" and face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future, the Premier League said on Wednesday.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will also each be fined 25 million pounds if they attempt another breakaway, the league added.

The 22 million pounds collective payment by the 'Big Six' will go towards "the good of the game", including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

"The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion," the league said.

The Super League was launched with 12 clubs as founding members, but nine of them -- six from England and AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid -- have since backed out and reached a deal with UEFA. ($1 = 0.7076 pounds)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON