Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season
Clubs voted to make improvements “for the benefit of the game and supporters.”
Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to continue using VAR next season.
At the league's annual general meeting, the 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key on-field decisions despite a series of controversies last season.
Clubs, however, voted to make improvements “for the benefit of the game and supporters.”
The league said it wants to reduce delays to games while decisions are being made, with the introduction of semi-automated off-side technology key to that.
“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual off-side line, based on optical player tracking,” it said in a statement.
The league also said it wanted to maintain a high threshold for VAR intervention and “more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy.”
In-stadium announcements will be introduced to improve fan experience, as well as big screen replays, where possible.
