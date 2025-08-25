Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Premier League: Manchester United remain winless, Grealish helps Everton seal 2-0 win

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 09:47 am IST

Manchester United spent around 200 million pounds on revamping its squad, with the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbuemo, and Matheus Cunha.

Manchester United are two matches into the new 2025-26 Premier League season, but they still remain winless, as they crumbled to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish’s heroics saw Everton get off the mark, sealing a 2-0 win vs Brighton.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a penalty.(AP)
United missed a chance to take a first-half lead as Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty. Meanwhile, an own goal by Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz saw them take a 1-0 lead, but Emile Smith Rowe equalised for Fulham in the 73rd minute.

Also Read: Ruben Amorim slams Manchester United as winless run continues: ‘We forgot about how we play’

United spent around 200 million pounds on revamping its squad, with the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbuemo, and Matheus Cunha. But no United player has scored a goal yet this season.

Meanwhile, Grealish, who is on loan from Manchester City, bagged two assists as Everton sealed a 2-0 win. Also, Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest. Ismaila Sarr gave Palace a 37th-minute lead, before Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised in the 57th minute.

Chelsea defeated West Ham United 5-1, and were without Cole Palmer, who is injured. The goal scorers for Chelsea were Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Trevoh Chalobah. Also, Lucas Paqueta scored for West Ham. Manchester City fell to a 0-2 defeat against Tottenham, with Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha scoring the goals.

In the other fixtures, Bournemouth defeated Wolves 1-0 and Burnley beat Sunderland 2-0. Aston Villa lost to Brentford, and Arsenal defeated Leeds United, 5-0.

