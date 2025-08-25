Ruben Amorim slams Manchester United as winless run continues: ‘We forgot about how we play’

Manchester United remain winless in the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League season, as they fell to a draw in their second fixture, against Fulham. Having lost to Arsenal in their opener, United were hoping to bounce back to winning ways, but a hapless performance saw them settle for a 1-1 draw. Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim shouts instructions to the players from the touchline.(AFP)

Leny Yoro’s deflected header gave the visitors the lead in the 58th minute, at Craven Cottage, and Bruno Fernandes also missed a first-half penalty. Meanwhile, Fulham substitute Emile Smith Rowe equalised 15 minutes later.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Ruben Amorim criticized his side, stating that they had forgotten how to play football.

“I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play. We want to win so badly, and that is a good feeling, that we scored a goal and everyone on the pitch was thinking, 'Let's hold onto the advantage and try to win the game',” he said.

“For me that is the moment that we have to enjoy more and push the opponent. We tried to press the opponent super high and left a lot of space. We have to grow up a lot as a team. For me the most important thing is that during the week they were working really hard, today we worked really hard, and we are going to improve. The moment that changed the game was our goal,” he added.

United are set to face Grimsby Town in their upcoming match in the EFL Cup. Meanwhile, they will take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. They are currently 16th in the standings, with one point in two matches.

“Training, in the game. You need to win to have the feeling to relax a little bit, not in the intensity and the way we play, but maintaining our mind. We suffer a little bit in the end because the momentum changed more with the goal of Fulham,” Amorim added.