A still from Arsenal v Chelsea match in Premier League(REUTERS)
A still from Arsenal v Chelsea match in Premier League(REUTERS)
Premier League's Covid-19 cases rise to 16 in latest round of tests

The third round of tests conducted between August 16-22 showed an increase in infections after the English top flight recorded 20 cases in the first two weeks of testing.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:39 PM IST

Sixteen individuals tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League's latest round of tests carried out on 3,060 players and club staff, the league said on Monday.

The third round of tests conducted between August 16-22 showed an increase in infections after the English top flight recorded 20 cases in the first two weeks of testing.

"In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League will use lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive will then take a PCR test to confirm the result," the league said.

Among the players who tested positive last week were Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Arsenal's new signing Ben White, with both players missing Sunday's clash which Chelsea won 2-0 to move to the top of the standings.

Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were among club's four positives a week ago, but Aubameyang returned to the side for the weekend's clash.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
