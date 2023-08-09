PSG appear to remove Kylian Mbappe’s poster from Parc des Princes after contract dispute

The Relationship between Kylian Mbappe and his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seems to have deteriorated further. Mbappe was able to create enough noise after refusing to extend his contract with the French club this summer. PSG have now reportedly removed posters of Mbappe that were draped around their home ground, Parc des Princes. The club have also stopped selling the PSG kits having Mbappe's name at the official club shops, according to a report by GFFN. PSG have also taken down Mbappe’s picture from their latest Brilliantcrypto sponsorship poster. Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe is seen at the end of a league match(AFP)

The transfer market is quite hyped at this moment, speculating about the future of Mbappe. The 24-year-old previously expressed his desire to join Real Madrid. There were widespread reports that Mbappe has already reached an agreement with the Spanish giants and will join them in 2024 when his current contract with PSG expires. The Ligue 1 champions do not want to lose their valuable forward on a free transfer. Rather, they have demanded a hefty fee of €250 million to make the deal happen this summer.

Amid this transfer saga, removing Mbappe’s poster might be a sign that PSG have already begun the process of erasing the footballer’s presence from the club. While the French club have not revealed anything yet about the move, there is also a possibility that the previous poster would be replaced with a new one having photos of the new signings.

Tension between Mbappe and PSG began to grow after the footballer labelled the Parisian outfit as a “divisive” club during a media interaction. Speaking about his spell with PSG, Mbappe shelled out a stern remark, saying that it is quite difficult to impress while playing in France. According to the Frenchman, his performances have been unjustly criticised by PSG fans.

“I've been scoring a lot for years. So, for people, it's becoming normal. I've never complained that my performances are trivialised. I think playing at PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

As per a report by L'Equipe, Real Madrid want Mbappe to publicly reveal his desire to join the La Liga giants this summer. If he can do so, the Spanish club are ready to pay €180 million to secure his signing.

Earlier a Daily Mirror report said that PSG had accepted an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, who made a £259 million bid to acquire the services of Mbappe. The 24-year-old will need to make his decision before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.

