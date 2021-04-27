IND USA
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe: File photo(REUTERS)
football

PSG striker Mbappe fit to face Man City in Champions League

Mbappe came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes.
AP | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 05:31 PM IST

Kylian Mbappé has shaken off a minor thigh injury and is fit to play against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Mbappé came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

However, the 22-year-old Mbappé will be in the squad for the match against City, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino saying Tuesday that left-back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier are the only players missing.

Mbappé, one of the world's most talented players, has scored eight goals in this season's Champions League — second only to the 10 netted by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
kylian mbappe manchester city champions league clash psg + 2 more
