PSG vs Inter Miami Live Score FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi faces his former club in David vs Goliath battle

PSG vs Inter Miami Live Score FIFA Club World Cup 2025: The stage is set for one of the biggest clashes of this year's FIFA Club World Cup 2025, where Lionel Messi will be up against his former team, Paris Saint-Germain, in the knockout round. Messi didn't have the best of times during his two-year spell at PSG, where he wasn't welcomed by the fans as he failed to help them win the UEFA Champions League. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner moved out to Europe after finishing two years at PSG and winning the World Cup with Argentina during that period.

The Argentina great endured a turbulent two-year stint at PSG after leaving Barcelona in 2021. Though he won domestic silverware, Messi never found peace in Paris and after his World Cup win in 2022, some fans turned on him.

Inter Miami is the only MLS club to reach the knockout stage of the Club World Cup this year and remained unbeaten in the group stage, where they beat Porto to stun the world. Since Messi's arrival, the club has witnessed massive improvement in every department, but it is still miles behind its Sunday opponent, Paris Saint-Germain, which won the Champions League this season.

Javier Mascherano insists his Inter Miami side can shock European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup last 16 on Sunday, despite admitting they are levels below the French giants.

Mascherano was also looking forward to meeting PSG boss Luis Enrique, who coached him, as well as Miami players Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba at Barcelona, all of them winning the treble together in 2015.

"Luis is one of the best coaches I've had in my career, I have a good personal relationship with him," said Mascherano.

The high-stakes knockout clash presents a major challenge for both teams—PSG are eyeing global recognition to complement their European triumph, while Inter Miami look to validate their rise by taking on top-tier competition and making a statement on the world stage.