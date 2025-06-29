PSG vs Inter Miami Live Score FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi faces his former club in David vs Goliath battle
The knockout showdown marks a crucial test for both teams, where PSG will start as firm favourites.
The stage is set for one of the biggest clashes of this year's FIFA Club World Cup 2025, where Lionel Messi will be up against his former team, Paris Saint-Germain, in the knockout round. Messi didn't have the best of times during his two-year spell at PSG, where he wasn't welcomed by the fans as he failed to help them win the UEFA Champions League. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner moved out to Europe after finishing two years at PSG and winning the World Cup with Argentina during that period.
The Argentina great endured a turbulent two-year stint at PSG after leaving Barcelona in 2021. Though he won domestic silverware, Messi never found peace in Paris and after his World Cup win in 2022, some fans turned on him.
Inter Miami is the only MLS club to reach the knockout stage of the Club World Cup this year and remained unbeaten in the group stage, where they beat Porto to stun the world. Since Messi's arrival, the club has witnessed massive improvement in every department, but it is still miles behind its Sunday opponent, Paris Saint-Germain, which won the Champions League this season.
Javier Mascherano insists his Inter Miami side can shock European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup last 16 on Sunday, despite admitting they are levels below the French giants.
Mascherano was also looking forward to meeting PSG boss Luis Enrique, who coached him, as well as Miami players Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba at Barcelona, all of them winning the treble together in 2015.
"Luis is one of the best coaches I've had in my career, I have a good personal relationship with him," said Mascherano.
The high-stakes knockout clash presents a major challenge for both teams—PSG are eyeing global recognition to complement their European triumph, while Inter Miami look to validate their rise by taking on top-tier competition and making a statement on the world stage.
Miami only MLS club in knockout stage!
Inter Miami have made history as the lone MLS representative to reach the knockout stage of this year's Club World Cup, going unbeaten in the group phase and shocking the football world with a statement win over Porto. Since Lionel Messi's arrival, the club has undergone a remarkable transformation, showing significant improvement across all areas of the pitch.
Luis Enrique acknowledges Lionel Messi's greatness!
PSG coach Luis Enrique, who has coached Lionel Messi in the past, acknowledged the Argentine's greatness and said it would be impossible for a single player to stop him, and they would have to work collectively against him.
"Messi can dribble (past) any player," said Luis Enrique.
“If we want to stop Leo Messi, we don't want only one player, because we are dead -- we need the collective,” he added.
Messi is 'David' in David vs Goliath battle!
For the first time in his illustrious career, Lionel Messi steps into the underdog's shoes in a classic David vs Goliath encounter—playing the role of David rather than the dominant force he's so often been, as his Inter Miami side prepares to challenge the might of PSG.
Luis Enrique to face some familiar faces!
On the PSG bench, Luis Enrique finds himself in a unique position as he prepares to take on Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets—four players he once managed during his successful stint at Barcelona, adding a personal layer to the upcoming showdown.
PSG fans turned against Messi after Argentina's World Cup win
The Argentine legend experienced a rocky two-year spell at PSG following his departure from Barcelona in 2021. While he did add domestic titles to his name, Lionel Messi never truly settled in Paris. Tensions grew after his 2022 World Cup triumph, especially as some PSG supporters began to turn against him, creating an uneasy atmosphere during his final months at the club.
