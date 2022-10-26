Home / Sports / Football / Qatar scraps Covid entry test requirement for World Cup fans

Published on Oct 26, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the November 20-December 18 tournament.

General view as people pose for a picture ahead of the World Cup(REUTERS)
Reuters |

World Cup host Qatar has scrapped a requirement for visitors to obtain a negative Covid-19 test before departing for the Gulf Arab state, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Previously, Qatar had told fans attending the World Cup they must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, before departing by air or at the border crossing.

Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the November 20-December 18 tournament. Qatar residents are no longer to take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of returning to the country from abroad.

The health ministry also dropped a requirement that adults show their Covid-19 status on a government-run contact tracing smartphone application called Ehteraz before entering stadiums or other establishments like shops and restaurants.

Visitors and residents must still show the application before entering a healthcare facility, the statement said.

Qatar is easing restrictions because "the number of Covid-19 cases (is) continuing to drop around the world and in Qatar, and the ongoing roll-out of Qatar's National Covid-19 Vaccination Program," the statement said.

Last week, Qatar eased its mask rules and now only requires masks for people visiting healthcare facilities.

Qatar, which has a population of nearly 3 million, has recorded more than 440,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 692 deaths from the virus, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
