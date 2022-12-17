Home / Sports / Tennis / Raducanu hires Sachs, her fifth coach in 18 months: Reports

Raducanu hires Sachs, her fifth coach in 18 months: Reports

Last year's US Open champion Raducanu was watched by Sachs on Friday as she lost to world number two Ons Jabeur on her injury return in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

Emma Raducanu of Britain, reacts against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, during a match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
Emma Raducanu has appointed Sebastian Sachs as her new coach, British media reported, as the German became the fifth person in 18 months to take the role.

Sachs, 30, guided Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold last year and was earlier part of the coaching team of Victoria Azarenka, a former world number one.

He has teamed up with Raducanu after Dmitry Tursunov decided not to continue his partnership with the 20-year-old Briton following the U.S. Open this year.

A representative for Raducanu was not immediately available for comment.

