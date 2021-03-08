Rangers still have work to do, says Gerrard after title win
March 8 (Reuters) - Rangers celebrated their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 on Sunday but manager Steven Gerrard said they still have a lot of work to do before the end of the season.
Rangers, with 88 points from 32 matches, sealed their 55th league title after second-placed Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a goalless draw.
Rangers fans had flouted COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to gather outside Ibrox before and after Saturday's 3-0 win over St Mirren moved them to within a point of the title and Celtic had needed a win on Sunday to delay their celebrations.
Rangers are unbeaten in the league this season and have denied Celtic a 10th successive title.
"I'm on a real, emotional high and it has been a journey that is not finished," former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard told the club website.
"There is more to come and the next thing for me, when you win, it is always about what is next.
"This has been a team effort and a collective effort -- it is a monumental achievement and I am just so proud to be the manager of that."
Gerrard said Rangers, who still have six league games left to play, would now shift focus to the Europa League, with the first leg of their last-16 tie against Slavia Prague set for Thursday in the Czech Republic.
"We are in March and I need them to keep delivering until the end of the season," he said.
