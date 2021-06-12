Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson awarded British Empire Medal

David Robertson, the Scottish head coach of I-League club Real Kashmir FC, has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) as part of the queen’s birthday honours list, the British High Commission stated in a press release here on Saturday.

Robertson, who started his playing career at Aberdeen under the legendary Alex Ferguson before moving to Glasgow giants Rangers and later, briefly, to Leeds United in England, has been in charge of Real Kashmir for over four years.

Appointed in the role in January 2017, Robertson led the Srinagar-based club to the 2nd Division League title in 2018. They finished third in their debut I-League season in 2018-19 and had commendable finishes of fourth and third, respectively, in the pandemic-hit 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons of the competition.

“The award recognises Mr Robertson’s outstanding contribution to the sport and the community as head coach of RKFC since January 2017. This included guiding the football team into the I-League – the first time the team has competed at this level,” read a part of the press release.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been recognised and awarded this honour for my work in Kashmir. I have enjoyed every minute spent in Kashmir. It has been a real pleasure to have worked and met so many wonderful people. I think of Kashmir as my second home,” Robertson said.

The BEM is awarded for ‘hands-on’ service to the local community, the release stated.