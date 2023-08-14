Real Madrid not too troubled with latest development in Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, club ready to take action: Report

Kylian Mbappe's exile from the PSG first team has finally ended, with the Frenchman reintegrated into the squad. Since the development, it is also being reported that he is in talks with the club's hierarchy to extend his contract. Kylian Mbappe for PSG.(AFP)

Mbappe's contract ends next summer, and he had an option for an one-year extension. But the 2018 World Cup winner didn't sign the extension, which led to his temporary exile. He has long been linked to Real Madrid, who saw Karim Benzema depart this summer. If Mbappe doesn't extend his contract, he will leave PSG as a free agent next summer.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga side aren't too troubled by the sudden turn of events. The report states that the club believes anything can change from one day to the next, and they are ready to take action when needed. The club's hierarchy has also learned a lesson. It is being reported that Mbappe will renew his contract with a clause to leave next year. Also, he won't be available for free. But if he agrees to a long-term contract, then Real Madrid won't approach PSG for a transfer.

On Sunday, PSG said in a statement, "After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning."

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also reportedly spoke to the players at training on Sunday to inform them that Mbappe was once again part of the squad. In the past, Mbappe had also revealed that he wants to stay and play, before leaving at the end of the campaign, when his contract expires.

He was left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. He had to train apart from the first-team squad last week. His return will be a boost to PSG, with the expected departure of Neymar to Saudi Arabia and Lionel Messi has already joined Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Mbappe will be supported this season by international teammate Ousmane Dembele, who has joined PSG from Barcelona.

