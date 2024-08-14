Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch RM vs ATL online and on TV in India

Real Madrid will face Atalanta in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Thursday, 15 August. The first UEFA-sanctioned Super Cup match was contested in January 1974. According to UEFA, the first proper Super Cup was held at the San Siro, where AC Milan upstaged Ajax 1-0. However, Ajax hammered AC Milan 6-0 in the return leg in Amsterdam. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe attends a training session ahead of the UEFA Super Cup(AP)

The current form of a single match to decide the UEFA Super Cup winner began in 1998. The Super Cup signals the start of the new UEFA season. Last season's Champions League winners and Europa League champions contest the curtain-raiser of the UEFA season. UEFA Champions League holders have recorded 28 in 48 editions of the UEFA Super Cup. Europa League winners have won eight of the 24 UEFA Super Cups.

Here are the live-streaming details of UEFA Super Cup 2024:

When will the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta be played?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta be held?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be held at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

What time will the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta be telecast in India?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be telecast at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta in India?

The UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be telecast on Sony Sports network channels.

Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta be available?

The live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup 2024 between Real Madrid and Atalanta will be available on SonyLiv.