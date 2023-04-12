Real Madrid vs Chelsea, AC Milan vs Napoli: Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL quarterfinals?

Spanish Giants Real Madrid are set to host Chelsea while AC Milan are scheduled to take on runaway league leaders Napoli in all-Italian blockbuster tie in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage on Thursday. For the third consecutive season, Real Madrid and Chelsea are facing off in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. And like all good trilogies, the sides go into this tie level. Karim Benzema, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (AP)

Both times the side that progressed went on to win the UCL title. Interim Coach Frank Lampard will be the third Blues manager to take charge of the club in this season’s competition, following on from Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Chelsea have only lost one of their seven games against Real Madrid in European competition and seem to have taken great pleasure on their trips to Spain, having lost one of their last nine UEFA Champions League knockout-stage matches away to Spanish opposition (W3 D5).

But Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit have progressed from nine of their two-legged knockout ties against English clubs in Europe’s premier club competition, including each of the last three in a row – their last-16 tie this season against Liverpool, the semi-finals against Manchester City last campaign alongside their quarter-finals triumph over the Blues.

Chelsea welcome back Thiago Silva, N'golo Kante and Mason Mount from injury for this game. While the only notable absentee for Real Madrid is left-back Ferland Mendy. Just over a week ago, Milan came into the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and stunned Napoli 4-0. It was a result that no one expected and sent tongues wagging ahead of the sides’ Champions League quarter-final knockout tie.

Napoli are all but Serie A champions. They’ve all but been Serie A champions for months now, so taking their eye off the ball domestically perhaps in favour of continental success might be understandable. This will be the first meeting between AC Milan and Napoli in European competition, but the home side have a poor recent record against Napoli in all competitions.

Stefano Pioli’s side have won just one of their last nine home games against Napoli in all competitions (D3 L5), with that victory coming in the Coppa Italia quarter-final in 2018-19. Indeed, Napoli have won each of their last three away games against Milan (all in Serie A), including a 2-1 victory earlier this season.

Napoli have reached the quarter-final stage of the European Cup/Champions League for the first time in their history. They were eliminated by Arsenal in their last European quarter-final appearance in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League. Milan have reached the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2011-12 when they were eliminated by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

They last went beyond the quarter-finals in 2006-07 when they last won the competition. Napoli will be without star striker Victor Osimhen for the game. While Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out for Milan.

When will Real Madrid vs Chelsea and AC Milan vs Napoli matches be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea and AC Milan vs Napoli matches are scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea and AC Milan vs Napoli matches of the Champions League be played?

Real will host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu while Milan will face Napoli at the San Siro.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Chelsea and AC Milan vs Napoli matches in India?

All matches of the Uefa Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Chelsea and AC Milan vs Napoli in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Uefa Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

