Home / Sports / Football / Revealed: The business reasons behind Lionel Messi’s transfer to MLS side Inter Miami - Reports

Revealed: The business reasons behind Lionel Messi’s transfer to MLS side Inter Miami - Reports

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 17, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Other than footballing reasons, there were reportedly big business reasons behind Lionel Messi's move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Departing PSG as a free agent, Lionel Messi made headlines as he joined MLS side Inter Miami, amid links with Al Hilal and former club FC Barcelona. Despite being one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year, Messi had an unceremonious exit from Paris as fans jeered him in PSG's last Ligue 1 game of the season. He had been jeered by PSG fans in the past too. During his tenure with the club, Messi won two Ligue 1 titles and failed to help them to Champions League glory.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory.(AFP)
Lionel Messi led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory.(AFP)

The 2022 World Cup winner was linked to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who were also offered him a massive sum of money. Barcelona were considered to be his favoured destination, but the club's current financial condition hindered the move.

Also Read | Harry Kane extends England scoring record as Malta routed in Euro 2024 qualifying

Messi's move to the MLS also has business reasons other than footballing ones. In 2022, Apple and MLS signed a big agreement allowing Apple to offer streaming of all league matches on a global scale for 10 years in exchange for at least 250 million dollars per season.

MLS and Apple have reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service on Apple TV. Apple TV has also announced a four-episode documentary series on Messi, that will showcase his FIFA World Cup run.

Also, Adidas, who are Messi's long-term sponsor, are a major sponsor for MLS. They have reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits derived from his arrival in the MLS in merchandise sales.

The former Barcelona captain will also acquire more than one-third of Inter Miami, similar to David Beckham's transfer to MLS during his playing days. Inter Miami are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table, and also recently sacked manager Phil Neville. Messi's arrival will be a huge boost to their campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
lionel messi argentina football team mls apple adidas + 3 more
lionel messi argentina football team mls apple adidas + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out