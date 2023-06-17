Revealed: The business reasons behind Lionel Messi’s transfer to MLS side Inter Miami - Reports

Departing PSG as a free agent, Lionel Messi made headlines as he joined MLS side Inter Miami, amid links with Al Hilal and former club FC Barcelona. Despite being one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year, Messi had an unceremonious exit from Paris as fans jeered him in PSG's last Ligue 1 game of the season. He had been jeered by PSG fans in the past too. During his tenure with the club, Messi won two Ligue 1 titles and failed to help them to Champions League glory. Lionel Messi led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory.(AFP)

The 2022 World Cup winner was linked to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who were also offered him a massive sum of money. Barcelona were considered to be his favoured destination, but the club's current financial condition hindered the move.

Messi's move to the MLS also has business reasons other than footballing ones. In 2022, Apple and MLS signed a big agreement allowing Apple to offer streaming of all league matches on a global scale for 10 years in exchange for at least 250 million dollars per season.

MLS and Apple have reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits generated by new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass streaming service on Apple TV. Apple TV has also announced a four-episode documentary series on Messi, that will showcase his FIFA World Cup run.

Also, Adidas, who are Messi's long-term sponsor, are a major sponsor for MLS. They have reportedly offered Messi a share of the profits derived from his arrival in the MLS in merchandise sales.

The former Barcelona captain will also acquire more than one-third of Inter Miami, similar to David Beckham's transfer to MLS during his playing days. Inter Miami are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table, and also recently sacked manager Phil Neville. Messi's arrival will be a huge boost to their campaign.

