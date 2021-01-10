Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
Gianluca Mancini’s late goal saw Roma snatch a 2-2 draw at home to title rival Inter Milan on Sunday and dent its opponent’s Serie A aspirations.
Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
The result left Inter three points behind Serie A leader AC Milan, which won 2-0 at Benevento on Saturday. Both Milan teams are looking to end Juventus’ nine-year grip on the title.
Inter remained three points above third-placed Roma. Juventus can move to within a point of Roma if it wins at home to Sassuolo later, with the visitors surprisingly only a point behind the Bianconeri in the table.
The match in the Italian capital was a direct battle for the second spot and Inter threatened to take an early lead but Romelu Lukaku’s header was acrobatically fingertipped over the bar by Pau López.
Instead, it was Roma that took the lead in the 17th minute when Pellegrini’s shot took a slight deflection to go into the bottom left corner after a swift counterattack.
Lautaro Martínez had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the break but Inter has often performed better in the second half this season and so it proved again.
Inter went close several times before Škriniar headed in a corner in the 56th. Hakimi fired Inter in front seven minutes later when he collected a pass on the right, cut inside and curled a strike into the far top corner.
Inter appeared to be heading for a valuable win but Roma upped the pressure in the dying minutes. Mancini had an effort well saved by Samir Handanović but the defender headed in the resulting corner for the equalizer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AC Milan rebounds from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
En-Nesyri treble helps Sevilla beat Sociedad in goal fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton avoid FA Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico vs Bilbao among postponements due to snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur FC look to break into top-four with win against Kerala Blasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox