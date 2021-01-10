IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
Roma's Gianluca Mancini is celebrated by teammates after he scored his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium,(AP)
Roma's Gianluca Mancini is celebrated by teammates after he scored his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium,(AP)
football

Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan

  • Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:45 PM IST

Gianluca Mancini’s late goal saw Roma snatch a 2-2 draw at home to title rival Inter Milan on Sunday and dent its opponent’s Serie A aspirations.

Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.

The result left Inter three points behind Serie A leader AC Milan, which won 2-0 at Benevento on Saturday. Both Milan teams are looking to end Juventus’ nine-year grip on the title.

Inter remained three points above third-placed Roma. Juventus can move to within a point of Roma if it wins at home to Sassuolo later, with the visitors surprisingly only a point behind the Bianconeri in the table.

The match in the Italian capital was a direct battle for the second spot and Inter threatened to take an early lead but Romelu Lukaku’s header was acrobatically fingertipped over the bar by Pau López.

Instead, it was Roma that took the lead in the 17th minute when Pellegrini’s shot took a slight deflection to go into the bottom left corner after a swift counterattack.

Lautaro Martínez had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the break but Inter has often performed better in the second half this season and so it proved again.

Inter went close several times before Škriniar headed in a corner in the 56th. Hakimi fired Inter in front seven minutes later when he collected a pass on the right, cut inside and curled a strike into the far top corner.

Inter appeared to be heading for a valuable win but Roma upped the pressure in the dying minutes. Mancini had an effort well saved by Samir Handanović but the defender headed in the resulting corner for the equalizer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
inter milan
app
Close
e-paper
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 10, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 10, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
football

Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Napoli were second best for much of the match in Udine, but Tiemoue Bakayoko's 90th-minute header snatched victory for Gattuso's side in dramatic fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 10, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Bernardeschi (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 10, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Bernardeschi (REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Juventus capitalised on the numerical advantage as Danilo was left in plenty of space to fire home a fierce opener in the 50th minute, but the lead lasted just eight minutes as Gregoire Defrel levelled to stun the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carlos Soler(Twitter)
Carlos Soler(Twitter)
football

Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Midfielder Soler, who had scored a hat-trick of penalties against Real Madrid in Valencia's last win on Nov. 8, broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, controlling a pass from outside the area before lashing the ball high into the net.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crawley Town's Jordan Tunnicliffe celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
Crawley Town's Jordan Tunnicliffe celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
football

Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Crawley's best run in the FA Cup came in 2012, when they reached the fifth round -- the only other time they have made it past the third round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon's Moussa Dembele, right, jump for the ball during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris,(AP)
PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon's Moussa Dembele, right, jump for the ball during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris,(AP)
football

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC play out goalless draw(Twitter)
Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC play out goalless draw(Twitter)
football

ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:40 PM IST
The match saw both teams failing to convert clear-cut chances. That Odisha had three shots on target while Chennaiyin managed just two exemplified how much both sides cancelled out each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roma's Gianluca Mancini is celebrated by teammates after he scored his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium,(AP)
Roma's Gianluca Mancini is celebrated by teammates after he scored his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium,(AP)
football

Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Joel Williams of ATKMB celebrate his goal with team players during match 36 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC held at the Fatorda Stadium.(ISL/ ANI Photo)
David Joel Williams of ATKMB celebrate his goal with team players during match 36 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC held at the Fatorda Stadium.(ISL/ ANI Photo)
football

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Mumbai City have been on a roll, notching up seven wins and a draw in their last eight matches after losing their opening game. They have collected 22 points from nine games to be on top of the table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino greets PSG's Kylian Mbappe after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. PSG won the match 3-0.(AP)
PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino greets PSG's Kylian Mbappe after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. PSG won the match 3-0.(AP)
football

Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:24 AM IST
PSG prevailed through goals by Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia to be on 39 points from 19 games, one point behind Olympique Lyonnais who salvaged a 2-2 draw at Stade Rennais.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and FC Barcelona at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and FC Barcelona at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP)
football

Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:14 AM IST
Griezmann scored a brace and set up Lionel Messi for one of the Argentine’s two goals on Saturday to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 win at Granada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 9, 2021 AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates scoring their first goal (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 9, 2021 AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates scoring their first goal (REUTERS)
football

AC Milan rebounds from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:09 AM IST
Stefano Pioli’s side moved four points ahead of city rival Inter Milan, which faces a potentially challenging visit to third-placed Roma on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on January 9, 2021. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)(AFP)
Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on January 9, 2021. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)(AFP)
football

En-Nesyri treble helps Sevilla beat Sociedad in goal fest

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:46 PM IST
En-Nesyri restored Sevilla's lead moments later with an impressive solo run and powerful finish but Swedish forward Isak levelled in the 14th, sticking a leg out to score from a corner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Everton v Rotherham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - January 9, 2021 Everton's Andre Gomes in action REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Everton v Rotherham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - January 9, 2021 Everton's Andre Gomes in action REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
football

Everton avoid FA Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:07 PM IST
The visitors responded with a string of chances and were rewarded 10 minutes into the second half when Olosunde swivelled in the box before slotting the ball past keeper Robin Olsen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 9, 2021 General view of a seating area outside the stadium as the game was called of due to weather conditions REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 9, 2021 General view of a seating area outside the stadium as the game was called of due to weather conditions REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
football

Atletico vs Bilbao among postponements due to snowstorm

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:03 PM IST
The persistent snowfall practically shut down the capital city, closing train lines and its international airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Owen Coyle
Owen Coyle
football

Jamshedpur FC look to break into top-four with win against Kerala Blasters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle will be pleased with the momentum his team has so far. They are placed fifth with 13 points from nine games and a victory against Kerala could push them to third spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP