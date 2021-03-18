Ronaldo pushed for Portugal to face Azerbaijan in Turin - reports
Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for Portugal to play next week's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Turin, with the veteran forward keen for his nation to use Juventus' training centre as a base, according to reports in Italy.
Earlier this month, Portugal were granted permission to change the location of their qualifier against Azerbaijan from Lisbon to Turin over coronavirus concerns, and several Italian newspapers suggest Ronaldo played a part in the move.
Until a few days ago, Portugal was on Britain's red list of countries for COVID-19, meaning returning Premier League players would have faced a hotel quarantine period. Although Portugal is now off the red list Wednesday's Azerbaijan clash is still set to go ahead in Turin.
Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport said Portugal's all-time top goalscorer also negotiated with Juventus for his compatriots to use the club's Continassa sports centre and for the team to stay at J Hotel next to the training base.
Portugal begin their qualification bid for next year's Qatar World Cup on Wednesday and will train at the Continassa base next Monday and Tuesday before facing Azerbaijan at the Juventus Stadium.
Juventus declined to comment on Ronaldo's involvement when approached by Reuters.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away
- Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.
Former captain De Rossi joins Mancini's Italy coaching staff
Ronaldo pushed for Portugal to face Azerbaijan in Turin - reports
Pressure mounting on stuttering table-toppers Atletico
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando tests positive for Covid-19
Barcelona gains momentum in Spain while Atlético slumps
- The clubs enter the final stretch of the season in contrasting situations, with Atlético slumping and Barcelona gaining momentum.
Keep the games coming, I'll rest when I retire: Man Utd's Rashford
Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
- Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
Chelsea march into Champions League quarters with win over Atletico
Ibrahimovic back to face former club when Milan hosts Manchester United
Former Man City defender Terry Phelan names his favourite for Champions League
- Former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan talked about Messi and Ronaldo. Phelan maintained that Messi and Ronaldo are still top players and he doesn’t think they are finished. Phelan named his favourites for the Champions League while naming Chelsea as the dark horses.
Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records
Brazil divided on renaming Maracana stadium after Pele
- The stadium is officially named “Jornalista Mario Filho” for the Brazilian sportswriter credited with the idea to build such a colossus for the 1950 World Cup. If Castro agrees with the legislature, Filho’s name will only stay on a nearby sports complex.
Modric doesn't look 35 on the pitch, says Zidane
Real Madrid beat Atalanta to return to Champions League quarterfinals
- Madrid defeated Atalanta 3-1 on Tuesday to advance 4-1 on aggregate after two consecutive eliminations in the last 16, with Karim Benzema leading the way to victory after a first-half blunder by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.