Ronaldo's time up in Al-Nassr? Speculations rise around club's Portuguese target post the icon

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the face of Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The billboards, shirt sales, the aura - everything still orbit around CR7. But the club has recently started drawing plans for life after the global star, giving rise to speculations about the Portuguese superstar's future with the club. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after a match(REUTERS)

Reports in Saudi football circles suggest that the club is exploring a succession plan centered around Bruno Fernandes. The same reports also reveal that they have a plan B ready if the current Man Utd. skipper proves unattainable. The next name in their drawing board seems to be Bernardo Silva. The club plans to keep the Portuguese following it currently enjoys because of Ronaldo with another star from the nation.

Why is Al-Nassr looking at Bruno Fernandes?

The Saudi club is looking for a high-touch creator-finisher and Bruno Fernandes suits that portfolio. Besides post the Ronaldo era, Bruno could be the ideal candidate to shoulder the leadership responsibilities.

If looked at the move from a commercial angle, then he preserves the club’s global attention powered by the Ronaldo funnel. The snag? Bruno himself. Recently, the Portuguese midfielder turned down a huge Saudi offer citing his willingness to stay at the highest level. However, reports claim that Al-Nassr is hopeful that future windows can change minds.

Bernardo Silva as the plan B

If United refuse to play ball or Bruno stays firm on his stance, then the pragmatic pivot for the club seems to be Bernardo Silva. At 31, like Bruno, he also offers elite ball retention, press resistance, and the flexibility to play in wide and central positions. Saudi clubs view him as marginally reachable, especially if a natural contract juncture appears at Manchester City.

Ronaldo’s troubles with Juventus

All this unfolds while CR7 is locked in a € 20 m dispute with his former club Juventus. Although this is completely unrelated to his contract with the Saudi club, it still lingers on around him. For Al-Nassr the equation is simple - maximize Ronaldo’s presence while still planning for the time post him.

Al-Nassr’s model under the new normal of Saudi Pro League indicates continuity of stardom and global appeal rather than one-off fireworks. Ronaldo provided the ignition and now the next phase is sustainability. They are looking for a leader who can command the dressing room, sustain their title push and sell their project to the world. Whether the final answer is Bruno or Bernardo, the through line is unmistakable, capture the Ronaldo-powered global appeal while keeping the Portuguese flavor going.