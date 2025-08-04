Sandesh Jhingan urges AIFF, FSDL to reach a ‘quick resolution’ over ISL 2025-26: ‘I am worried that…'

There has been no update on when the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season will begin. Both AIFF and Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), a Reliance-owned company which runs ISL, haven't reached an agreement over a new MRA. It has been further stalled by AIFF's ongoing Supreme Court hearing. Sandesh Jhingan in action for India.(Twitter)

Also, FSDL are calling for a change in the MRA, where a new company will be set up. ISL will be operated by the new compnay, with participating clubs (60 percent), FSDL (26 percent) and AIFF (14 percent) as shareholders.

‘We want a quick resolution’: Sandesh Jhingan

Speaking on the issue, Indian veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan had a strong message for both AIFF and FSDL. In a conversation with The Economic Times, he said, “We want a quick resolution. We are going through something new right now. I’m just a footballer who’s waiting, hoping that this gets resolved soon, so that we can get back to playing. That’s what the country needs. We have very important games coming up in October for the national team, and we need to play to be match-fit and to give our best.”

What will happen if AIFF don't reach an agreement with FSDL and ISL 2025-26 season doesn't take place? Jhingan had a straightforward answer to the question, stating, “It is going to be tough. At the end of the day, for players, this is our job—it brings food on our tables and sustains our families. It’s going to hit us the same way it hits every other human being when the office gets shut or when they lose their job. I hope we don’t come to that. I am worried that our national team will get affected as we have four important AFC qualifiers ahead of us in a short span of time.”

The MRA which ends this year was originally signed in 2010. According to that MRA, FSDL pay the AIFF ₹50 crore annually, and in turn get rights to broadcast, commercialise and manage Indian football, including the national team.