Sergio Aguero hands luxury watches, Range Rover as parting gift to Manchester City staff: Report

Sergio Aguero ended his 10-year stay at Manchester City when he signed a two-year-deal with La Liga giants Barcelona, and the striker made sure he exited in style. With the 33-year-old winning his fifth Premier League title, Aguero bid an emotional farewell to the Etihad Stadium. As per reports in the English media, the striker parted ways with the club by distributing a series of lavish gifts to his City teammates and support staff.

Among the gifts handed out by Aguero, as first reported by The Athletic, were 60 Tag Heuer/Hublot watches, which he gave to every member of staff at the first team complex. Each watch – one costing an estimate of £1,300 ( ₹1,34,000), a message was engraved which said 'Gracias! Kun Aguero'.

Besides, Aguero's newly-purchased Range Rover was up for grabs as he gave a raffle ticket to each staff member, with one of the first-team kit men emerging the lucky winner. A video of it has since emerged and gone viral. As Aguero got ready to park the car and hand the keys over, the kit man said to him in jest: 'Don't forget your stuff inside!', to which Aguero responded by saying 'Your car'. That was not all. In one last huge gesture, Aguero made a significant donation to the end of the season cash, that is directed at buying Christmas presents for the support staff.

The Champions League match against Chelsea turned out to be Aguero's final appearance for City as he gets set to join his friend Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. "We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world so I think I made a great decision to be here and I hope to help the team," Aguero told Spanish media per Sky Sports.

"Of course, it is a step forward in my career and hopefully I can help the team win things. I want to play and help this squad, and if the team does it well, I will be happy individually. I want to send a big hug to everyone, to all the supporters I will try to give my best and hopefully the fans will enjoy my skills. They enjoyed me in other shirts but now I am here."