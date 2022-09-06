Home / Sports / Football / Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus: When and where to watch

Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus: When and where to watch

football
Published on Sep 06, 2022 07:42 PM IST

Sevilla host Manchester City and PSG face Juventus in the opening matchday of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season.

PSG face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.(AFP)
PSG face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

With Matchday 1 of UEFA Champions League set to begin on Tuesday, fans will be eagerly waiting for two mega-clashes as Sevilla takes on Manchester City and PSG face Juventus. All four teams will be aiming for a win and begin their respective campaigns with three points. Meanwhile in two more interesting fixtures, RB Salzburg will host AC Milan and Celtic will face Real Madrid.

When are the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches are going to be played on 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 7.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches be played?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and Parc des Princes respectively.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches be broadcasted in India?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches will be broadcasted live via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches be live streamed?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches will be live streamed via SonyLiv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
uefa champions league psg juventus fc sevilla manchester city + 3 more
uefa champions league psg juventus fc sevilla manchester city + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out