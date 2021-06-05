Home / Sports / Football / Sobolev penalty gives Russia 1-0 win over Bulgaria in Euro build-up
Russia v Bulgaria - Lev Yashin Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 5, 2021 Russia's Aleksandr Sobolev celebrates scoring their first goal (REUTERS)
Russia v Bulgaria - Lev Yashin Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 5, 2021 Russia's Aleksandr Sobolev celebrates scoring their first goal (REUTERS)
football

Sobolev penalty gives Russia 1-0 win over Bulgaria in Euro build-up

Sobolev coolly directed his penalty into the left corner in the 84th minute, sending Bulgarian goalkeeper Georgi Georgiev the wrong way.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Substitute Aleksandr Sobolev's late penalty earned Russia a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in their final warm-up friendly before the European Championship kicks off next Friday.

Sobolev coolly directed his penalty into the left corner in the 84th minute, sending Bulgarian goalkeeper Georgi Georgiev the wrong way.

Captain Artem Dzyuba, on the brink of becoming Russia's all-time top scorer, was substituted for Sobolev in the 58th minute to generate some attacking pace.

Russia dominated possession but their tepid attack struggled to break down Bulgaria's back line.

Russia missed a chance to open the scoring in the 73rd minute when defender Yuri Zhirkov's effort was tipped away by a diving Georgiev.

Russia take on Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, on home turf in St. Petersburg in their opening Euro match on June 12. They will also face Denmark and surprise qualifiers Finland in Group B.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.