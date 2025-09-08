BRUSSELS, Sept 7 - Kevin De Bruyne underlined his talismanic role for Belgium with a stunning goal to break the deadlock and set his side on their way to a comfortable 6-0 win over Kazakhstan in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Soccer-De Bruyne and Doku grab two each as Belgium hit Kazakhstan for six

It was threatening to become a frustrating night at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium for the Belgians before the 42nd-minute strike, but after that they were able to go on and register a comfortable victory with both De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku scoring twice.

Belgium have 10 points from four games in Group J, ahead of Wales on goal difference but trailing leaders North Macedonia, who beat Liechtenstein 5-0 earlier on Sunday, by a point. North Macedonia and Wales have played five matches each, however.

The group winners qualify automatically for next year's World Cup while the runners-up go into a playoff.

Kazakhstan, who have now lost four of their five group games, defended stoutly initially and goalkeeper Mukhamedjan Seysen made several stops before a series of clever touches set up De Bruyne’s thumping shot into the top corner.

Leandro Trossard played an overhead flick to keep Belgium in possession and then Charles De Ketelaere backheeled the ball into De Bruyne’s path, followed by a typically powerful and accurate effort for his 33rd international goal.

Straight away Belgium doubled the lead with Doku hammering home a shot from the left to send them into the break 2-0 up.

Belgium went further ahead up in the 51st minute as captain Youri Tielemans’ cross to the back post was played back across the face of goal by Doku for Nicolas Raskin to touch home for his first international goal.

Doku grabbed his second on the hour mark with a burst of acceleration that took him past the defence before finding the net with a left-footed strike from an acute angle.

The 34-year-old De Bruyne added their fifth in the 84th minute after being set up by Alexis Saelemaekers.

Fullback Thomas Meunier’s strike three minutes later completed a second successive 6-0 win for the Belgians who did the same away against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.