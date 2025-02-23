Menu Explore
Soccer-Fiorentina's Kean in hospital for head trauma after on-pitch collapse

Reuters |
Feb 23, 2025 10:51 PM IST

Feb 23 - Fiorentina forward Moise Kean was rushed to hospital after the Italian took a knock to the head but continued playing before he collapsed on the pitch at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Kean was hit in the head while jostling for the ball as the 24-year-old went down having suffered a bang to the face from Pawel Dawidowicz's knee.

Kean was treated and then allowed to return and continued playing. However, he suddenly began losing his balance and fell to the turf as players from both teams alerted the team medics who rushed onto the pitch.

The forward, the second-top scorer in Serie A this season with 15 goals, was taken off on a stretcher and seen wearing a neck brace before he was rushed to hospital.

"Fiorentina announces that ... Moise Kean, during the match against Verona, suffered a head trauma. is in hospital for tests," the club said.

Fiorentina lost 1-0 after Antoine Bernede scored for the hosts in the fifth minute of added time.

It was the second big scare for Fiorentina this season after midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch against Inter Milan in December, which led to the match being abandoned.

Bove underwent successful surgery and had fitted a removable defibrillator, a device to prevent fatal cardiac arrest by delivering a shock to restore a normal heart rhythm. Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi Italy Hellas Verona Fiorentina

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
