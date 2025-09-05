BRATISLAVA, Sept 4 - Four-time world champions Germany suffered their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier after their shock 2-0 defeat by hosts Slovakia in their opening qualifier for the 2026 tournament on Thursday. Soccer-Germany suffer shock 2-0 loss at Slovakia for first ever World Cup qualifying away match defeat

The Germans, who have set a goal of winning the 2026 World Cup, had never before lost a World Cup qualifier on the road, and they have now lost their last three consecutive matches, following defeats to Portugal and France in the Nations League in June.

They found themselves on the backfoot with the Slovaks missing a golden chance in the opening seconds with Lubomir Satka. Germany keeper Oliver Baumann then denied Leo Sauer in their one-on-one with a superb save in the 21st minutes in early warnings that the visitors did not heed.

Slovakia's offensive play paid off in the 42nd when Germany's Florian Wirtz lost possession and the hosts outplayed the Germans with a quick break and with David Hanchko completing with a fine finish.

With Germany, toothless in the first half, looking more aggressive after the break and Leon Goretzka coming close, Slovakia struck against the run of play, with David Strelec sending defender Antonio Ruediger the wrong way before curling a shot past Baumann in the 55th.

The Germans, who were eliminated in the first round of the previous two World Cups, were unable to mount a serious comeback attempt, lacking any ideas and punch up front.

Slovakia next travel to Luxembourg for their next Group A match on Sunday while Germany entertain Northern Ireland.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.