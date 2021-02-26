Solskjaer backs goal-shy Martial to fire again for Man United
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is going through a rough patch in front of goal but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday he was confident the Frenchman will rediscover his form on the back of his unquestionable work ethic.
Martial was United's top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions last season but has found the net just seven times so far this term.
The 25-year-old once again failed to take his chances in the goalless draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League second leg match on Thursday but Solskjaer is pleased with Martial's recent progress in training.
"Anthony knows what we want and he is working really hard to do well for the team and that's what's pleasing me every day in training," Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea.
"He's not going to sit down and wait for things to happen, he knows he will have to make it happen himself and we encourage him and coach him and we know that he's got this quality and class.
"Everyone goes through a difficult patch at times and Anthony is working hard, that's the main thing."
Chelsea are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions under new boss Thomas Tuchel and have closed the gap on their top-four rivals in the Premier League.
United are second in the table -- six points and three places ahead of Chelsea -- but Solskjaer is not taking Champions League qualification for granted.
"I don't think the positions will be decided early," he said. "We've seen teams going through bad phases, then a run.
"Our mentality is really good and we look forward to these games. We know Thomas has come in and it's changed a little bit at Chelsea and it's going to be a great challenge for us."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool boss Klopp hopes Henderson will be fit for season run-in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola hails West Ham resurgence under Moyes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United to face AC Milan in last 16 of Europa League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Henderson out until April after surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pogba still out with thigh injury, says United boss Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA ends bribery case against Germany great Beckenbauer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal and Milan reach Europa League last 16, Napoli and PSV exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is the overhead kick the most beautiful sight in football?
- For lesser mortals, the overhead kick is a volley executed with the back to the ground, feet twirling in the air and face turned either to the sky or the chin locked on the chest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur FC hold on to 6th spot after beating Bengaluru in five-goal thriller
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leipzig closing in on Bayern Munich in German title race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea win over Manchester United would complete landmark week for Tuchel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Premier League title out of reach for Liverpool, says Mane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowns in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mendy's late goal gives Madrid 1-0 win over 10-man Atalanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox