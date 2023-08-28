Spain prosecutors open preliminary sex abuse probe over Rubiales kiss
AFP |
Aug 28, 2023 07:17 PM IST
Prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales' forcible kiss.
Prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said Monday they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales' forcible kiss on the lips of a star of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of "sexual assault".
"Prosecutors from the National Court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault," a court statement said, indicating it would offer Hermoso a chance to file suit to that end.
