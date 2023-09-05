News / Sports / Football / Spanish federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy

Spanish federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy

AP | , Madrid
Sep 05, 2023

The Spanish soccer federation fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women’s World Cup title.

The Spanish soccer federation fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, right, and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters' questions during a press conference at Eden Park (AP)
The coach was among those who applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign despite facing widespread criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the title celebrations in Sydney last month.

Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture after the final, has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation.

