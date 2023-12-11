Spanish league game between Granada, Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in stands

The Spanish league game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao was suspended Sunday after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the stands. Pigeons walk on the pitch as the match is being suspended due to a medical issue in the tribunes, during the Spanish league football match between Granada FC and Athletic Club Bilbao(AFP)

Granada said the fan had been a season ticket holder for 16 years. No further details were given about the fan’s identity.

The match will restart on Monday night from the 17th minute, the Spanish soccer federation said, with Athletic leading 1-0.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón rushed to get the referee's attention around the 15th minute after Granada fans told him about the problem with one of the supporters at Los Cármenes Stadium.

The match continued for about five minutes when it was finally stopped again as doctors continued to work on the fan. Team doctors left their benches to try to help.

Players stayed on the field until about the 40th minute before going into the locker rooms.

The referee eventually called off the game and the league confirmed the death of the fan.

The league and Athletic requested the federation to reschedule the remainder of the match for Monday to avoid further changes to the calendar going forward. The Basque Country team was set to spend the night in the southern city of Granada.

Granada said fans would be reimbursed for their tickets. It did not immediately say if they would be allowed back on Monday.

Granada fans on Sunday chanted Simón's name because he alerted the referee to the situation.

Iñaki Williams scored in the sixth minute.